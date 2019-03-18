Guelph Gryphons capture first-ever national title in women’s hockey

The Guelph Gryphons’ women’s hockey team are national champions for the first time ever.

Team captain Kaitlin Lowy scored the championship game’s only goal in a 1-0 thriller over the McGill Martlets on Sunday in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The golden goal came late in the second period on a shot from the faceoff dot that sneaked through the legs of McGill netminder, Tricia Deguire.

“I pretty much blacked out,” Lowy said after the game.

“I haven’t had time to digest the magnitude of this, but right now I’m just really proud of this team and we’re honoured to be part of a historical championship.”

The single goal was all Guelph needed as they held off the Martlets in the third period to capture the Golden Path Trophy.

Fifth-year goaltender Valerie Lamenta recorded her second shutout of the championship playoffs and was named a tournament all-star.

“It’s been an amazing five years at Guelph,” said Lamenta. “But this is really a dream come true, being able to say this is my last game in a Guelph Gryphons jersey.”

The Gryphons captured the McCaw Cup on March 9 as the top team in Ontario with a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Varsity Blues.

The women continued their championship trek with wins over the Manitoba Bisons and Montreal Carabins before their meeting with McGill on Sunday.

🚺🏒| Final Score: The Gryphons defeat the Martlets 1-0 to claim the 2019 @USPORTSca Gold Medal! Marque finale: Victoire de @guelph_gryphons 1-0 sur @McGillAthletics. pour capturer la médaille d’or du championnat de hockey féminin!#CHAMPSZN pic.twitter.com/VqARKlnmcv — U SPORTS Hockey (@USPORTS_Hockey) March 17, 2019

“You can’t win without a special group,” said head coach Rachel Flanagan.

“We had players who put the team on their back this weekend. It wasn’t just our leading scorers. It was everybody up and down our lineup.”

Guelph’s athletic director, Scott McRoberts, said Lowy’s jersey will be submitted to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“This has been years in the making,” Lowy said. “We talk a lot about our honour, sacrifice and legacy and there’s been a lot of Gryphons who have come before us who have paved a path for us to succeed.”

Clair Merrick and Mallory Young of the Gryphons were also named championship all-stars, while Lowy was named Guelph’s player of the game.