Big White Fire Department raises funds for new crosswalks

The Big White Fire Department raised more than $10,000 over the weekend during its eighth annual Rooftop Camp-out.

The money will go towards developing and installing two new community pedestrian crosswalks.

Pedestrians at Big White currently have to share the road with vehicles.

READ MORE: UPDATED: 46 horses, 4 dogs and 4 hogs seized from North Okanagan property amid neglect allegations

“The weather was in our favour, and the guys had a great time,” Big White Fire Chief Jamie Svendsen said in a news release.

“It always amazes me how our department steps up every year to raise money for charity and community needs. This year, the 17 members of our WEP spearheaded the rooftop event, and the money will go towards building a safer community.”

The firefighters camped out from Friday to Sunday.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Crews called to morning garage fire in Kelowna

The public was invited to take part in fire truck tours and other family-friendly activities during the camp-out.

Any leftover money will be spent installing public-access defibrillators for the community.