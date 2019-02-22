‘You’ll be surprised by how much you love it’: Big White offering discounted learn-to-ski program for Okanagan locals

When it comes to ski hills, the Okanagan has an abundance of great mountains. Yet there are many locals who don’t ski.

Big White Ski Resort is targeting those residents with a new learn-to-ski program that takes place Sunday mornings and afternoons, geared towards locals only.

“There’s a program. It’s called Discover and we’ve had this in place for a number of years,” said Big White’s director of mountain sports, Michael Richards. “It includes your beginner lift ticket, rentals and a two-hour lesson. But now what we’ve done is a special for the Okanagan people.”

Richards says the program offers a discounted rate, ranging from $50 – $69 plus taxes, depending on age, and it applies to snowboarding and skiing lessons.

“We want people from the Okanagan to come up and try the sport and fall in love with it,” Richards said.

Big White even has lessons for absolute beginners.

“They start off with a lesson where they walk around in their ski boots only, to see how it’s different to shoes. You don’t have as much mobility,” Richards said. “And then they put you on one ski.”

Ski instructor Ken Sinclair says starting this slowly can help build stability and confidence.

Once the student is comfortable walking around with one ski, the second ski is added to the mix.

“Our lesson is two hours and we guarantee, after those two hours, that you’re going to learn how to be able to stop and change direction,” Richards said. “If you can’t do that, then you can come back for free.”

Big White’s Locals’ Sunday Learn to Ski or Snowboard Beginner Program is suitable for anyone 3 and up with an Okanagan ID listing a local address.

“There are people who are probably still hibernating in winter and we want them to come out and enjoy the beautiful environment, the atmosphere and challenge themselves to try something new,” Richards said. “So come out and give it a whirl and you’ll be surprised by how much you love it.”