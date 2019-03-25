Canada says it doesn’t recognize Israeli control over disputed Golan Heights

The Canadian government said it does not recognize permanent Israeli control of the Golan Heights hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree recognizing the disputed region as Israeli territory.

“In accordance with international law, Canada does not recognize permanent Israeli control over the Golan Heights. Canada’s long-standing position remains unchanged,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

“Annexation of territory by force is prohibited under international law. Any declaration of a unilateral border change goes against the foundation of the rules-based international order.”

Global Affairs added that Canada remains “a steadfast friend” of Israel’s, saying, “We stand with Israel and support Israel’s right to live in peace and security with its neighbours.”

Israel captured the Golan — a region which also borders Syria and Jordan — in the 1967 Middle East war.

Syria tried to retake the region in 1973, but failed.

Israel then went on to annex the Golan in 1981 in a move not recognized internationally.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been pressing Trump for U.S. recognition since soon after Trump took office.

Trump announced in a tweet last Thursday that the U.S. would officially support Israel’s position.

On Monday, Netanyahu looked on in the White House as Trump signed a proclamation officially granting U.S. recognition of the Golan as Israeli territory, a dramatic shift from decades of U.S. policy.

“This was a long time in the making,” Trump said.

He then handed the pen that he used for his signature to Netanyahu, and said: “Give this to the people of Israel.”

However, the United Nations took the same position as Canada, with a spokesperson for secretary-general Antonio Guterres saying that UN policy on the Golan “is reflected in the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and that policy has not changed.”

Following Israeli annexation of the Golan in 1981, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring Israeli jurisdiction over the region “null and void without international legal effect.”

Syria described Trump’s proclamation as a “blatant attack” on its sovereignty and territorial integrity and said it had every right to reclaim the Golan.

— With files from Reuters

