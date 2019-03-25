Trump to formally recognize Israel sovereignty over disputed Golan Heights, Pence says

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights, Vice President Mike Pence announced Monday.

Pence said Trump will make the announcement during his meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The Golan Heights is located on the border between Israel and Syria. Israel captured the region from Syria in 1967 during the Six Day War.

Syria tried to retake the region in 1973, but failed. An armistice was signed and a UN observer force was put in to monitor the ceasefire.

Currently, the U.S. designation of the Golan Heights is that of disputed territory.

The recognition, which Trump had announced in a tweet last Thursday, appeared to be the most overt gesture by the Republican president to help Netanyahu, who had been pressing Trump for the move.

“After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability,” Trump tweeted.

The Israeli prime minister, who faces an election on April 9, on Monday cut short his U.S. visit after a rocket fired from Gaza injured seven people near Tel Aviv. He arrived in Washington on Sunday, originally for a four-day visit.

The attack in central Israel came as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israel group, held its annual meeting in Washington with speaker after speaker expressing U.S. support for strong ties with Israel.

“We stand with Israel because her cause is our cause, her values are our values, and her fight is our fight,” Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.

Pence also talked tough against Iran, saying that under Trump, “America will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

With files from Global News