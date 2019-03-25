Immunization deadline looms for thousands of Waterloo region students

Thousands of students in the Waterloo region could be in for a second March break on Wednesday if they don’t have their vaccination records up to date in time.

On Feb. 26, Region of Waterloo Public Health announced it was sending out suspension notices to the parents of over 6,000 kids who did not have up-to-date immunization records.

A spokesperson for the health authority said that as of two weeks ago, there were still 3,772 kids who could be facing suspensions.

Parents were given until March 26 to get their children’s immunization records up to date or students will face a suspension of up to 20 days.

The agency says that the information can be provided via phone, fax or internet.

Students are required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act to be immunized against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox (for those born after 2010) and meningococcal disease.

Waterloo Public Health is required to collect, review and maintain the immunization records of all students attending school in the Waterloo region.

A year ago, the region suspended 1,101 students whose records were out of order, according to the health authority spokesperson.