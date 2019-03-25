OPP investigating 4th break-in on same road in Edwarsdburgh Township

Grenville OPP is warning the public in Edwardsburgh Township to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after four break-ins occurred on the same road in under a month.

OPP was called to a home on Cedar Grove Road on March 23 just after 10 p.m. to respond to a break-in.

Police believe the break and enter into the home occurred sometime between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. that evening. Although the home was broken into, OPP says electronic devices and tools were stolen from the home’s garage.

OPP are asking residents nearby to stay vigilant since this was the fourth break-in on Cedar Grove Road since the beginning of March.

The three other break-ins occurred on March 1, 5 and 6, according to Const. Ann Collins. In the first three cases, Collins said the homes’ garages were broken into, with electronics and tools stolen. In the most recent case on March 23, Collins said the home was broken into as well.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crimes to contact them at 613 258 3441.