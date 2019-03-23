‘Completely unacceptable’: Patrick Brown outraged over release of sex offender in Brampton

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says he demands answers from the federal government after Peel Regional Police announced that a woman with multiple sexual assault convictions will be living in the city.

Peel police said 36-year-old Madilyn Harks, formerly known as Matthew Harks, was moved to the area of Main Street and Queen Street by the Correctional Service of Canada earlier this week.

Police said Harks was convicted in three sexual assault cases against females under the age of eight, including neighbours and fellow members of a church congregation.

Officers said “Harks is at an elevated risk to re-offend.”

Community Safety Advisory – Offender Being Released to Brampton Area – https://t.co/Ev8mDuzkNb pic.twitter.com/ouCjqIGd6W — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 22, 2019

In a letter to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Brown asked why Harks was released, considering the possible risk to the community.

“This is a pedophile with multiple convictions including 3 convictions of sexual assault against girls under the age of 8 and this monster has claimed to have victimized 60 girls,” Brown wrote.

The letter was also sent to several Brampton MPs, Peel Regional Police chiefChris McCord and Chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada, Jennifer Oades.

Peel police said Harks is subject to a long-term supervision order and cannot attend public swimming areas, daycares, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres.

Peel Regional Police have released a community safety alert about an offender being released to the Brampton area of Main and Queen streets. See @PeelPoliceMedia tweet below for full details. Information will be posted on the websites of Peel schools in the area. https://t.co/rt0ZyMUBVi — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) March 22, 2019

Police said Harks is also not allowed to be around any children under the age of 14, unless they are accompanied by a responsible adult who was approved by Harks’ parole officer.

A Peel police representative said that police and correctional services will continue to work together to monitor Harks and protect the community.

