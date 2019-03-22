Hamilton man arrested after replica firearms, $45K in drugs seized in east-end bust: police

A Hamilton man has been arrested following a drugs and weapons bust in the city.
Hamilton police say they executed a search warrant at the east-end home shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday in relation to illegal drug activity.
During the search, officers seized $45,000 in cocaine, two replica firearms, ammunition, an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Robert May, 34, of Hamilton appeared in court on Friday morning.
He’s facing numerous charges, including possessions of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a prohibited device.
