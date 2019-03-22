Driver caught going 254 km/h on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

A 19-year-old man had his licence suspended and car impounded after police say they clocked him going 254 km/h on a highway west of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident happened Thursday night on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Police said the driver, who was driving a BMW X5, had his driver’s licence suspended for seven days and the car impounded for seven days.

Earlier in the day, provincial police caught another driver going 227 km/h on Highway 401 in Whitby.

The 20-year-old driver also had his licence suspended and car impounded for seven days.

“Unfortunately we see people taking far too many chances, far too many liberties on side roads, industrial roads, commercial roads, or on the highways going way too fast,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Periscope video posted on Twitter.

“We just need everyone to realize that when we are out there doing traffic patrols and traffic enforcement, it’s because we’re trying to keep our highways safe from drivers who are taking huge risks because I have seen what a crash looks like when a vehicle goes way too fast.”

OPP say 432 vehicles have been impounded in the Greater Toronto Area so far this year for street racing.

