Ontario man caught driving 246 km/h on Hwy. 403 west of Toronto: police

A 19-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after police say they clocked him going 246 km/h on a highway west of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident happened on Monday night on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man took his friend’s Audi for a ride and wanted to know how fast the vehicle could go.

“[He] found a nice open stretch of the 403 and opened it up in front of officers who were doing speed enforcement,” Schmidt said.

“They clocked him doing 246 km/h. That was it for his test drive.”

Police said there was a lot of traffic on the highway and a vehicle travelling at extreme high speeds could have ended up in a serious collision.

“You’re dealing with winter weather in February even though it was warm, roads are wet and you don’t know what’s happening around you, what the conditions are like,” Schmidt said.

“You hit a chunk of ice, you hit a pothole, hit some slush or a car pulls in front of you, you may think you’re in control until you are out of control.”

Police said the driver was charged with stunt driving, had his driver’s licence suspended for seven days and the car impounded for seven days.

