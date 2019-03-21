Are you ready for another round of snow, Montreal?

You thought you were free, didn’t you? It may be the beginning of spring and pothole season in Montreal, but winter isn’t over yet.

Environment Canada warns a winter storm is moving up the East Cost of the United States just in time for weekend.

In a special weather statement, the weather agency says the storm will bring a mixed bag of wintry precipitation to southern Quebec starting Thursday night.

“There will be periods of heavier snow, including Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning,” Environment Canada said. “There will also likely be periods of rain Friday afternoon.”

It is not yet clear how much snow Montreal could get over the next few days, but it could be up to 15 centimetres.

Montreal, however, is likely to be spared the brunt of the storm, since other regions of Quebec are expected be walloped with snow.

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected for several areas, including Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

Drivers should also give themselves extra time before heading out this weekend.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” said Environment Canada.

