Two men in police custody after alleged Dartmouth break-in with handgun

Halifax Regional Police have taken two men into custody after an alleged break-in at a Dartmouth home on Thursday.
Police say that at 5:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a break-in progress at a residence in the 200-block of Prince Arthur Avenue.
A witness caught two suspects at the residence with one of them allegedly armed with a handgun.
Police say the witness was able to disarm the suspect with the gun before both men fled the scene in a black pickup truck.
At approximately 5:30, police located the truck in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive and secured a nearby home.
An hour later the Emergency Response Team located and arrested one of the men inside the home.
The second man turned himself into police officers at the scene soon after the first arrest.
No one was injured during the incident and police say they continue to investigate the incident.
