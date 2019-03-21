Vehicle crashes into Bell storefront in Kingston RioCan Centre

Paramedics, firefighters and police rushed to Kingston’s west end after a vehicle drove through the storefront of a Bell store.

On Thursday around 2 p.m., a grey vehicle crashed through the front window of the Bell store in the RioCan Centre in Kingston.

According to Const. Ash Gutheinz, media relations officer with the Kingston police, no serious injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Daniel Giroux, the manager of the Bell store, says that there were six customers and three employees inside the store at the time of the collision but no one was hurt. Giroux did say that the driver, who he believed to be a female in her 20s or 30s, was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The vehicle was extracted from the storefront around 3 p.m.

Gutheinz says it’s currently unclear how the collision occurred.

More information to come.