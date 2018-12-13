Crime
December 13, 2018 1:36 pm
Updated: December 13, 2018 2:05 pm

Man charged for allegedly crashing car into two homes in Amherstview

A van crashed into two homes in Amherstview on Dec. 12

A Kingston man has been charged after allegedly driving his vehicle into the front of two Amherstview homes.

On Dec. 12, OPP responded to a collision on Kildare Avenue.

Police say the van was travelling eastbound when it left the road, drove through one house and came to rest against a neighbouring house.

According to police, there were no injuries.

The driver of the van, Christian Nielissen, a 42-year-old male from Kingston, was charged with careless driving.

Anyone with information about the collision can call Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Two homes were damaged in Amherstview on Dec. 12 after a van veered off the road and hit the houses head on.

Global News