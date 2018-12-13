Man charged for allegedly crashing car into two homes in Amherstview

A Kingston man has been charged after allegedly driving his vehicle into the front of two Amherstview homes.
On Dec. 12, OPP responded to a collision on Kildare Avenue.
Police say the van was travelling eastbound when it left the road, drove through one house and came to rest against a neighbouring house.
According to police, there were no injuries.
The driver of the van, Christian Nielissen, a 42-year-old male from Kingston, was charged with careless driving.
Anyone with information about the collision can call Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
