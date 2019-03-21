Spring flurries: Ottawa to get up to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday, Environment Canada says

Spring may officially be here but Ottawa isn’t yet free from winter’s grasp.

Environment Canada is forecasting the skies will unleash up to 15 centimetres of snow over the national capital between Thursday night and Friday night as a low-pressure system tracks northward along the Eastern Seaboard.

“Precipitation will begin [on Thursday night] as rain and mix with snow by morning,” the national weather agency said in a special weather statement issued Thursday afternoon.

“Snow may be heavy at times Friday and Friday night.”

The amount of powder Ottawa receives will “depend on the exact track of the low,” Environment Canada said.

Most impacted areas will get between five and 10 centimetres, although up to 15 centimetres is possible in some parts of the region, according to the agency.

Unlike other snowfalls, Environment Canada said it doesn’t expect this dump of snow to impact traffic and transportation.