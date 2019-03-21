Calgary restaurant featured on USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards

If you’re heading to the airport for a flight, you might want to take a pitstop at Bistro on The Bow.

The restaurant has been named on USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2019.

The eatery scored sixth in the category of Best Airport Sitdown Dining.

The family-owned restaurant serves Albertan and international cuisines.

From Alberta wild boar bacon and certified Angus beef, to pizza dough from a local Italian bakery and locally-brewed beer, spokesperson Cale Inglis said the goal has been to showcase Calgary cuisines.

“Airports are the gateway to the city and, in many cases, they are the first opportunity a community has to make an impression on visitors,” Inglis said in a news release.

The design of the restaurant, which opened in 2016, is inspired by the Bow River.

According to USA Today, the eateries are nominated by Airport Experience News and voted on by travellers via 10best.com.

First spot in “best airport sitdown dining” category went to Whisky River at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, followed by The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck at the Greenville-Spartanburg airport in North Carolina, and Phil’s B.B.Q. at the San Diego International Airport in California.

Another Calgary spot made the list; Aspire Lounge International at the Calgary International Airport came in sixth in the category of Best Airport Service/Amenity.