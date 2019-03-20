Man turns himself in, returns money an hour after allegedly robbing Halifax bank

A Halifax bank robber apparently had a change of heart and turned himself in at police headquarters about an hour after allegedly holding up a Royal Bank.

Halifax Regional Police say a suspect walked into the Royal Bank at the Halifax Shopping Centre at around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He told staff he had a knife and demanded money, although no knife was ever seen.

The suspect was able to make his getaway into the mall, with some cash.

But about an hour later — while investigators were still on scene at the bank — police say a 45-year-old man turned himself in at police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

Police spokesperson Const. Kristine Fraser says the man even brought back the money, although investigators are still counting it to determine whether it’s all the money that was stolen.

“It’s not the first time for a crime that somebody has turned themselves in, in my 19 years,” Fraser said.

The man is facing charges.

