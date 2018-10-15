70-year-old man arrested in lunchtime bank robbery
Police arrested an unusual suspect after a lunchtime bank robbery in Halifax Monday: A 70-year-old man.
Halifax Regional Police say a man entered a Scotiabank branch in the downtown Scotia Square mall and demanded money from the teller, while motioning as if he had a weapon.
They say no weapon was actually seen and the man left after receiving a quantity of cash.
Police the suspect was taken into custody a short time later at a nearby business and the investigation is ongoing with respect to possible charges.
No one was injured in the incident.
