October 15, 2018 3:27 pm

70-year-old man arrested in lunchtime bank robbery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police arrested an unusual suspect after a lunchtime bank robbery in Halifax Monday: A 70-year-old man.

Halifax Regional Police say a man entered a Scotiabank branch in the downtown Scotia Square mall and demanded money from the teller, while motioning as if he had a weapon.

They say no weapon was actually seen and the man left after receiving a quantity of cash.

Police the suspect was taken into custody a short time later at a nearby business and the investigation is ongoing with respect to possible charges.

No one was injured in the incident.

