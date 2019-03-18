Stolen Hamilton cab ends up in Dunnville ditch

The OPP are investigating after a taxicab stolen in Hamilton was found a ditch in Dunnville.

On Friday morning, police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Johnson Road, where a witness reported seeing a taxi crash into the ditch.

OPP located the vehicle and determined the male driver and female passenger were not injured, and that the cab was stolen from the Hamilton area.

The driver was arrested, but police say he tried to give them a fake name and a search of the vehicle located identifications from other people.

A 27-year-old Hamilton man is now facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime, careless driving and obstructing a peace officer.