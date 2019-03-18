Connor McDavid named NHL 3rd star

The NHL has released its three Stars of the Week and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named the league’s third star.

McDavid led all scorers last week with three goals, six assists for nine points. He recorded two points in a win over the New York Rangers. His two assists in a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils pushed him past the 100-point mark for the third consecutive season.

McDavid recorded a three-point night including the overtime winner in a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes followed by a two-assist night in a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

McDavid sits second in the NHL in scoring with 36 goals, 69 assists (2nd in the NHL) for 105 points.

New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss was named the first star while Chicago Blackhawks forward Brendan Perlini is the second star.

The Oilers will wrap up their three-game road trip on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Puck drop from the Enterprise Center is at 6 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m.