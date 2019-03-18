Death of man found injured on Moncton road investigated as homicide
The death of a man found injured on the road in Moncton is being investigated as a homicide.
RCMP say officers found the injured man on the road at Echo Drive at around 1:15 a.m. Monday.
The victim, a 45-year-old man from Moncton, had suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
RCMP say they are searching for a man who was seen fleeing from the area on foot.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
“It is believed this was an isolated incident,” RCMP said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.
