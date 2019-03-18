Death of man found injured on Moncton road investigated as homicide

The death of a man found injured on the road in Moncton is being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP say officers found the injured man on the road at Echo Drive at around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: N.B. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in Christmas Eve death of St. Stephen woman

The victim, a 45-year-old man from Moncton, had suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police tape around section of Echo Drive. Ambulance just left area. We’ve put a call in to RCMP @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/xr4X3Nb3jl — Callum Smith (@smithc902) March 18, 2019

RCMP say they are searching for a man who was seen fleeing from the area on foot.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

“It is believed this was an isolated incident,” RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.