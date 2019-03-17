Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh sworn in as MP

Jagmeet Singh
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was sworn in as a member of Parliament on Sunday.

He was elected MP for Burnaby South, B.C., in a byelection on Feb. 25.

Singh was named NDP leader in October 2017 after serving at the provincial level in Ontario.

