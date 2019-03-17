Husky working to retrieve subsea connector linked to larges oil spill in N.L. history

Work is underway to recover the faulty flowline connector believed to be responsible for an oil spill off the coast of Newfoundland last fall.

Husky Energy says subsea operations to retrieve the connector and plug the flowline began Friday at the offshore site of the SeaRose production vessel as a window of good weather opened up.

Once retrieved, the connector will be inspected for insight into the November incident that saw 250,000 litres of oil leaked into the ocean.

A statement says 47.5 litres of residual oil was released from the flowline during Saturday’s operations, observed as a “light sheen” on the water that a spokesperson says was “managed” following the company’s spill response plan.

The company says Saturday’s oil release was anticipated and reported no seabirds spotted on the water at the time.

Operations were paused on Sunday due to weather-related complications and are expected to continue on Monday.