Vigil held in Mississauga to honour victims of New Zealand mosque attacks

A vigil was held in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon for the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks.

Dozens of people attended the event, which was held at 1 p.m. outside of city hall.

“We have to show compassion and we have to show that we’re with all the communities,” said Ron Starr, a city councillor and the acting mayor for the event.

READ MORE: Vigil held in Toronto for victims of New Zealand mosque attack

“It’s a despicable act that happened in Christchurch. With our Muslim population that we have here, we have to show that there is support.”

The event comes after 50 people were killed and 47 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday.

A man who claimed responsibility for the attack released a manifesto following the incident, stating that he was a 28-year-old white Australian who espoused hatred for Muslims and immigrants.

READ MORE: Vigils held across Canada, world for New Zealand mosque shooting victims

“We need to recognize Islamophobia and terrorism and how real it is and how it is tearing the fabric of humanity,” said Rabia Khedr, the executive director of the Muslim Council of Peel.

“It’s just a stark reminder that hate just breeds more hate and we have to stop divisive politics,” she said.

Khedr said the vigil Saturday gave her and the Muslim community in Mississauga a sense of “unity and belonging” in the midst of a very difficult time.

The vigil in Mississauga was one of many held around Canada and the world in the wake of the attacks.

WATCH: Coverage of the New Zealand mosque attacks