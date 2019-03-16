Crime
March 16, 2019 2:23 pm
Updated: March 16, 2019 2:24 pm

Man seriously injured after being attacked by group of men in Toronto’s west end: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police on the scene of a serious assault in the city's west end early Saturday.

Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Toronto police say a man in his 40s was seriously injured early Saturday after he was attacked by a group of men in the city’s west end.

Police said they received a call just before 2:30 a.m. with reports of an assault in the area of St. Clair and Britannia avenues, near Runnymede.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man nearby who had been struck in the head with a blunt object.

He was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the man was attacked by two or three other men, but there are currently no suspect descriptions and no arrests have been made.

The circumstances of the incident remain unknown, and police are investigating whether or not it was a random attack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

