Man shot dead at north-end Toronto apartment building
Toronto police say a man has died after he was shot at an apartment building in the city’s north end Monday night.
Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters officers and paramedics were called to the building on Dorado Court, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, at around 11:20 p.m. with reports several gunshots were fired.
“Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds,” he said, adding the man was located in a hallway.
“Paramedics arrived on scene very quickly and provided medical assistance to this victim. Unfortunately I’ve been told this gentleman has been pronounced deceased.”
Alldrit said early Tuesday that since it is still early in the investigation, officers don’t have a suspect description.
He said officers in the area are in the process of gathering surveillance video.
Anyone who has information is asked to call police at 418-808-7400 or 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
