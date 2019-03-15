Changes coming to Kitchener Rangers rink at the Aud

Kitchener Rangers fans will see some major changes when they watch a game at the Aud next season.

The team announced Thursday night that the board and glass system around the rink in Dom Cardillo Arena will be changed ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The new NHL-approved system will feature a soft cap along the boards, which is purported to absorb 96 per cent more force than standard ones. There are other features designed for player safety, including more flexible boards.

The Ontario Hockey League had mandated that all rinks be upgraded by the 2020-21 season.

The news was announced after the team met with season ticket holders.

They were told that visitors will be prohibited from smoking tobacco and/or cannabis within 20 metres of the building’s property line. The prohibition includes vaping and is mandated by the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

As of June 1, the no re-entry policy is also scheduled to be implemented at the Aud.