Saskatoon weather outlook: biggest heat streak of 2019 ahead

2019s biggest streak of heat so far is on the way!

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

-17 is what it felt like Friday morning with wind chill as temperatures slid back into minus double digits by a few degrees to finish the week.

Mostly cloudy skies stuck around through the morning as the region warmed into minus single digits before noon.

-17 is what it felt like in Saskatoon with wind chill this morning as temps dipped back to -12 https://t.co/51D5FGMKQo #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/XTf93CejsZ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 15, 2019

The mercury is expected to make it up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high with a chance of flurries as a trough swings through.

Friday night

The risk of flurries continues into Friday evening before skies clear out overnight and temperatures tumble back into minus double digits.

Saturday

-16 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Saturday morning under sunny skies that will stick around all day long.

With the sensational sunshine will come some significant warming with an expected afternoon high around 2 C.

St. Patrick’s Day Sunday

St. Patrick’s Day will start out on a sunny note, but a push of Pacific moisture will bring in some clouds during the afternoon.

Despite kicking off the day in minus double digits, the mercury should make it up above freezing by around 3 C, which means lots of melting snow and sloppy roads during the day.

Work week outlook

The biggest heat streak so far for 2019 floods Saskatchewan for the third week of March as a massive upper ridge of high pressure builds in.

Daytime highs will soar up into mid-single digits all week long, climbing a degree or so each day under spectacular blue skies and sunshine right through the first day of spring on Wednesday and beyond.

