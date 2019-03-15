Calgarians condemn massacre at Christchurch mosques

Calgarians are sharing condolences and well wishes for those affected by a massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left dozens of people dead and injured.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the mass shooting “can only be described as a terrorist attack.”

Speaking with Global News on Thursday evening, Junaid Mahoon from the Islamic Centre of South Calgary condemned the attacks.

“These types of violent acts are unacceptable in any society and in any religion … we pray for the victims in New Zealand.”

The Muslim Council of Calgary (MCC), meanwhile, released a statement denouncing the attacks.

“We offer our prayers and deepest condolences to victims and their families,” a news release stated. “We ask the Muslim community to please be patient, be vigilant and pray for all in these testing times.”

The MCC said it condemns violence against anyone “irrespective of race, gender, religion, culture or ethnicity.”

“This is an attack on basic human values, an act of sheer terrorism planned and executed by [a] group of individuals intolerant to a specific faith.”

Special prayers for the victims of the Christchurch shootings will be held at various locations throughout Calgary on Friday.

A vigil will be held at Calgary City Hall on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring candles and signs denouncing hate and spreading messages of love and hope.

Canadian politicians condemn New Zealand shootings

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed her condolences to everyone affected by the attack in a Thursday tweet.

“Albertans stand with you – I stand with you – and our hearts embrace you.”

My condolences to everyone affected by this terrible act – those at the mosque and around the world.

Albertans stand with you – I stand with you – and our hearts embrace you.

There is hate in the world but never forget that love is stronger.

We are stronger together. https://t.co/HB3dwkmqRP — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) March 15, 2019

Alberta UCP Leader Jason Kenny, meanwhile, called the attack an “unspeakable crime not only against human life, but also the freedom of religion.”

Unthinkably evil to shoot people while they pray. An unspeakable crime not only against human life, but also the freedom of religion. Prayers for the survivors and the loved ones of those attacked. https://t.co/JbD9RbUQFH — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) March 15, 2019

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel tweeted that the attack was a “horrible tragedy” and Alberta Liberal Party leader David Khan tweeted that he was “horrified and shocked” by the shooting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Friday that Canada strongly condemns the shootings.

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving.”

Attacking people during prayers is absolutely appalling, and Canada strongly condemns today’s shootings in New Zealand. Our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 15, 2019

Andrew Scheer, leader of the federal Conservatives, tweeted that there are no words strong enough to condemn “this kind of vile hatred.”

There are no words strong enough to condemn this kind of vile hatred. I am praying for peace for the families of those lost and recovery for those injured. 2/2 — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 15, 2019