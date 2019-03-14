Canada
March 14, 2019 3:42 pm

Ontario Energy Board needs technological change, report says

By Staff The Canadian Press

Spokesperson to the report says Energy Minister Greg Rickford, seen on the left, is considering the panel's recommendations

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO – A government-appointed panel says Ontario’s energy regulator is in need of an overhaul to better respond to customer needs and adapt to technological change.

In a report today to Energy Minister Greg Rickford, the three-person panel recommends giving the Ontario Energy Board more independence by appointing its own board of directors.

The group also suggests the OEB – which sets rules for energy companies and establishes rates that consumers pay – streamline its review of rate change applications.

The panel further recommends the board develop a plan to address the energy sector’s needs as technological change continues.

It also says the board should change its name to the Ontario Energy Regulator.

A spokesman for the minister says Rickford is carefully considering all of the recommendations in the report.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

