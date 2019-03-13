University of Alberta Pandas forward Alex Poznikoff earns top player award

Alberta Pandas forward Alex Poznikoff has been named the U Sports women’s hockey player of the year.

The Edmonton native received the Broderick Trophy on Wednesday night as national championship week kicked off.

Poznikoff led the country with 37 points this season.

“Alex is the linchpin of the Pandas hockey team right now, and has been integral to the success that we’ve experienced as a team this season,” Alberta head coach Howie Draper said in a statement.

Draper also was on the victory podium after being named coach of the year.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Alberta Pandas hockey team.

Ryerson Rams forward Erika Crouse was picked as rookie of the year, while York Lions forward received the Marion Hilliard Award for student-athlete community service.