RCMP officer arrested in Vancouver in sexual misconduct investigation

A Richmond RCMP officer has been arrested in connection with a sexual misconduct investigation.

Global News has learned the officer is a suspect in an ongoing investigation in Vancouver.

Vancouver police say a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday and has since been released.

The suspect has not been named as charges have not been laid.

Vancouver police say the individual arrested Tuesday was brought into custody in relation to an investigation involving multiple incidents of indecent exposure in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

The incidents involved students at York House School.

RCMP says the allegations relate to incidents that allegedly occurred while the officer was off-duty. RCMP went on to say an internal code of conduct investigation is underway and the officer has been suspended with pay.

