Oshawa man facing 6 child porn-related charges, Toronto police say

TORONTO – A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after what Toronto police describe as an undercover investigation into child pornography.
They allege the man chatted with someone online and counselled someone to commit sexual offences on a child.
They say the man also shared child pornography online.
Police did not indicate when the alleged offences took place.
They say they arrested the man from Oshawa on Tuesday.
He faces six charges, including one count each of making, possessing and accessing child pornography.
