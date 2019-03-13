Fourth Alberta workplace fatality in 8 days

The Occupational Health and Safety department has confirmed a fourth workplace-related death in Alberta this month.
The most recent death happened Monday at a recreational vehicle dealership in Spruce Grove, when a 57-year-old man was fatally injured, according to OHS.
OHS said the incident happened at Grove RV and Leisure Inc. and involved a fifth-wheel trailer being towed by a tractor.
A stop-use order has been issued for the equipment involved until it’s repaired, the department said.
OHS said a stop-work order has also been issued for all powered mobile equipment on the site until the company proves it was being used for its designed purpose.
OHS said a 31-year-old man was killed after being struck by heavy machinery in Grande Prairie Sunday.
On March 4, a 45-year-old man died at a four-storey apartment building undergoing renovations in Leduc and a 37-year-old man died at business on rural property south of Grande Prairie, the department said.
