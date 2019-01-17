Alberta Labour confirms Lethbridge workplace death was a medical event

Alberta Labour has confirmed to Global News that its investigation into a workplace death Wednesday morning at the construction site for Cavendish Farm’s new potato processing plant in the city’s north end has concluded.

Trent Bancarz, a spokesperson for Alberta Labour, told Global News that Occupational Health and Safety found the 57-year-old man’s death was due to a medical event and not work related. Bancarz also confirmed a stop-work order was never issued.

On Thursday morning, the general manager of Lafarge Southern Alberta took to Facebook to share his condolences.

“Lafarge is terribly sorry to share that John Zalik, a ready-mix truck driver in our Lethbridge market, passed away on Jan. 16,” Mike Schmidtler wrote.

“His co-workers miss him already and send heartfelt condolences to all his friends and family.”

Schmidtler said Zalik worked as a ready-mix truck driver, discharging concrete from the back of a concrete truck.

He said Zalik was the past president of the Lethbridge Concrete Products Association and was their most senior employee. He added that Zalik was a true leader in their business, was very well trained and had a great attitude towards safety.

Schmidtler said contrary to reports he saw, the accident was not a fall from heights. Zalik was doing his normal duties when the accident happened, and it was a very routine task he was carrying out.

The Lethbridge Concrete Products Association will be setting up a GoFundMe account on behalf of Zalik’s family.

Those wishing to contribute can contact Kevin Witt at 403-894-6145.

