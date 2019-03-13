What to do in and around Kingston for St. Patrick’s Day

This year, Kingston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade took place the March 9. If you missed the parade, there are still many ways to celebrate all things Irish in and around the city.

From family-oriented Celtic music and Irish dancing, to Irish grub and — of course — a good glass of Guinness, Kingston and the surrounding regions have you covered for the Irish holiday.

Check out the list below to plan your day on Sunday, or the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day.

READ MORE: Video shows roof collapsing during St. Paddy’s Day celebrations in Kingston

St. Patrick’s Festival at Tir Nan Og

One of Kingston’s local Irish pubs is holding St. Patrick’s Day events throughout the week to gear up for the big day. Here is a rough schedule of events at Tir Nan Og from March 15 to 17.

March 15: Celtic singalong and jam session led by Henry Joys and Irish dancers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and in the evening, the Celtic Kitchen Party will be playing a free show.

March 16: Tin whistle workshops and guitar playing for Celtic songs will start at 1 p.m.. Singers are also invited to join in to the jam session. At 2 p.m., there will be an Irish dance workshop and beginners accordion workshop. All workshops are free for Irish dancers, otherwise donations will be accepted. At night, the Celtic Kitchen Party will be playing another free show starting at 8 p.m.

WATCH: The Morning Show tees up the Tir Nan Og pub’s Irish Festival and St. Patrick’s Day fun

March 17 (St Patrick’s Day): Family fun day in Monty’s at Tir Nan Og from noon until 6 p.m. MOnty’s will have family-friendly Irish entertainment throughout the day — Irish dancers, singers and musicians to lead singalongs including Henry Joys, Kevin Offord, Tom Macintosh and chances for open mic. There will also be prizes handed out for the best Irish costume and activities for kids, including games and a guest appearance by fairy characters.

St. Patrick’s Day at the Toucan

This local Irish pub is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17 and all are invited. There will be Irish food, hats, shirts and a heated patio. The pub will also be showcasing live Celtic music throughout the day.

Entry is free from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.. From 4 p.m. to midnight there will be live music featuring local Celtic band, Dublin Down. If you’d like to make sure you get a spot in the pub, tickets are on sale that guarantee you a seat at 10:30 a.m., along with traditional Irish breakfast and a pint of your choice.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Spearhead Brewery

The St. Patrick’s Day party lasts all weekend at Spearhead Brewery. Friday night will feature The McLarens live at 7pm. The party starts again Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. with The Celtic Kitchen Party, Spencer Scharf and pizza from Gino’s all afternoon. Sunday, the brewery is offering $5 Caesars and an open mic starting at 2 p.m.

St-Paddy’s Lollapalooza at Kingston’s RCHA Club

The Canny Auld Celts and Meghan-fiddler and Martin Smit will be playing at the club for St. Patrick’s Day. Then, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Irish dancers with the Irish Folk Club will lead a Celtic jam session and Ceili at the club. The event runs from 1 p.m. to midnight.

Turnpin’s Trail in Gananoque

Needle Felt a shamrock brooch at the Tett Centre

If you have some free time during March break, you can bring the kids by the Tett Centre on Thursday for some needle felting fun. On March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, Adele Webster and Rhonda Evans will teach kids how to needle felt by creating a shamrock brooch for St. Patrick’s day. Material is included an the workshop is open to children eight and up.

Irish song and dance at Rideaucrest

From 2 p.m. to 3 p. m. Rideaucrest Retirement Home will hosting Irish dancers and any singers and musicians who would like to join them.

St. Patrick’s Day at the Napanee Legion

Starting Staurday March 16 at 8 p.m., the Napanee Legion is throwing a St Paddy’s bash, where Cowboys Don’t Cry will be playing until midnight. Bring your dancing shoes!