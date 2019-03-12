Crime
West Shore RCMP suspect opioids after woman found slumped over wheel of vehicle

Police said the driver of the vehicle was found slumped over the wheel, with the car pulled over at the curb.

A woman could be facing drug charges after being found slumped over the wheel of her vehicle in Langford on Tuesday morning.

According to West Shore RCMP, police initiated a traffic stop to check on the woman’s well being when they found the vehicle stopped at a curb on Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road around 1 a.m.

Police said the officer speaking with the woman suspected drug impairment, and also noticed a bag of white powder inside the car.

Investigators said a search turned up 14 grams of a white powdered substance that they believe to be an opioid.

The woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

She was also handed a 24-hour driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded.

