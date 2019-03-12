West Shore RCMP suspect opioids after woman found slumped over wheel of vehicle

A woman could be facing drug charges after being found slumped over the wheel of her vehicle in Langford on Tuesday morning.

According to West Shore RCMP, police initiated a traffic stop to check on the woman’s well being when they found the vehicle stopped at a curb on Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road around 1 a.m.

Police said the officer speaking with the woman suspected drug impairment, and also noticed a bag of white powder inside the car.

Investigators said a search turned up 14 grams of a white powdered substance that they believe to be an opioid.

The woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

She was also handed a 24-hour driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded.