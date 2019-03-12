Police investigating stabbing incident in Hamilton’s east end
Hamilton police are investigating what they believe was a targeted “stabbing incident” in the city’s east end.
The incident happened Monday shortly before 9:30 p.m., in the area of Melvin Avenue and Bernard Street. Police say two men who knew each got into a fight, and a 46-year-old man suffered injuries to his arm and leg.
Police would not confirm whether the treated injuries were stab wounds.
The victim received medical attention at the scene of the incident but declined further treatment at the hospital.
The alleged suspect has been identified by police.
