Hamilton Walmart security guard attacked by man with a knife

A man has been arrested following an incident at a Walmart store in Hamilton.
Hamilton police were called to the store on Barton Street East around 5 p.m. Thursday after a man had allegedly assaulted and slashed a security guard with a knife.
Police say the man was trying to help a shoplifter flee the store.
The victim was not injured.
A citizen helped detain the suspect, who was Tasered by police.
A 24-year-old Hagersville man is now facing charges of assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation.
Police say the alleged shoplifter has also been identified. Police continue to look for her.
