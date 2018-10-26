Hamilton Walmart security guard attacked by man with a knife

A man has been arrested following an incident at a Walmart store in Hamilton.

Hamilton police were called to the store on Barton Street East around 5 p.m. Thursday after a man had allegedly assaulted and slashed a security guard with a knife.

Police say the man was trying to help a shoplifter flee the store.

The victim was not injured.

A citizen helped detain the suspect, who was Tasered by police.

A 24-year-old Hagersville man is now facing charges of assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

Police say the alleged shoplifter has also been identified. Police continue to look for her.

