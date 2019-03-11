West Kelowna hotel evacuated, hazmat team called in

Emergency crews are on the scene of a chemical situation at the Best Western hotel in West Kelowna.

An emergency incident was reported at the facility off Carrington Rd. around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, prompting employees and guests to evacuate.

The Kelowna Fire Department hazmat team is on its way to the scene.

Yellow police tape has been draped across the entrance of the hotel.

No information has been released about what happened at the hotel to require the hazmat response.