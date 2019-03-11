Man who worked for Edmonton-based construction firm identified as Ethiopian Airlines crash victim

A third Edmontonian has been identified as one of the 157 people killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed in Africa on Sunday.

Edmonton-based PCL Construction issued a statement on Monday afternoon confirming Darcy Belanger as being one of 18 Canadians killed in the tragedy.

“The entire PCL family of companies across Canada and the United States are deeply shocked and saddened about the untimely passing of one of our own,” the company said.

Belanger was PCL’s director of U.S. professional development. He worked in Edmonton for a number of year before moving to Denver.

“Darcy was on a personal trip to the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya,” PCL said. “He was an advocate for MAPS (Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary) through his work with Parvati.org.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Darcy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

On its website, Parvati.org describes itself as “a not-for-profit dedicated to a healthy planet.”

“Our long-term vision is the Global Peace Sanctuary, to address poverty and hunger around the world,” the website says.

On Monday, Parvati.org posted an undated YouTube video of Belanger to its website. The video appears to be one he recorded of himself while one a layover in Washington, D.C. en route to Kenya.

“I’m super excited to be going because there’s a whole team of MAPS ambassadors in [Africa]… to move MAPS forward in their own countries,” Belanger says in the video. “I’m going to be seeing them which is exciting for me.

“I’ll check in again. We don’t know where I’ll be — maybe Ethiopia, maybe my final destination — Kenya — but I’ll keep you posted on the journey.”

According to Parvati.org, the video message was Belanger’s last before Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed.

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Satya Tripathi said thousands of people paid silent tribute to victims of the crash at the opening of the U.N. Environment Program’s Assembly in Nairobi on Monday.

“There’s a lot of grief that’s not just for the U.N. colleagues but… because there have been losses on the side of member state delegations, the civil society community and others as well,” Tripathi said.

Other Edmontonians killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Family members have confirmed the deaths of two other Edmontonians in this weekend’s plane crash. Amina Odowa, a 33-year-old mother of three, was travelling with her five-year-old daughter Sofia Abdulkadir to visit family and friends in Kenya when the plane went down.

“She liked to travel back home quite often to visit family,” Odowa’s brother, Mohamed Ali, told Global News. “It’s unbelievable. You feel like you’re in a dream and then it turns out that it’s real, not a dream.”

Investigation into crash continues

According to a state-affiliated broadcaster in Ethiopia, United States ambassador has said a team of U.S. aviation experts are headed to the site of Sunday’s crash.

Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports that Ambassador Michael Raynor visited the crash site on Monday and said that “Boeing and Interpol will also assist the Ethiopian government in the investigation.”

The flight data recorder and voice cockpit recorder have been found.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed outside the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Sunday.

The passenger jet bound for the Kenyan capital Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing everyone on board.

–With files from Global News’ Jennifer Ivanov, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press