‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Edmonton woman, daughter killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Family members of an Edmonton woman said they are “completely devastated” to find out she and her five-year-old daughter were on board the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed Sunday morning.

“You had this person with you yesterday and now today, they’re not there anymore,” Mohamed Ali told Global News.

“It’s heartbreaking especially for her kids and my mom – she’s just beyond devastation.”

Ali said Amina Odowa, 33, lived in Edmonton with her three daughters aged seven, five and three-years-old.

She was traveling with her daughter Sofia Abdulkadir, five, to visit family and friends in Kenya.

“She liked to travel back home quite often, to visit family,” Ali said. “It’s unbelievable, you feel like you’re in a dream and then it turns out that it’s real, not a dream.”

All 157 passengers and crew died in the crash, which occurred shortly after the airplane took off from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa towards the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

The identities of the other 16 Canadian victims weren’t immediately known.

Ali said his sister was very close to their mother, who was looking after Odowa’s two other daughters. Odowa had family and friends in Edmonton and worked as a supervisor at a local company.

“She was hardworking,” Ali said.” “She was really nice, very friendly. She had a lot of friends and everybody knew her.”

The mother and daughter left Edmonton Friday night for Toronto, where they would board a flight en route to Kenya, never making it to their final destination.

“My brother saw [the news] on the Internet, that a plane had come down, and he texted me asking me if I knew Amina’s flight number,” Ali recalled.

“At the first moment- my instincts said – it’s not her. In my head, I was calculating she would have been gone by now to Kenya,” he said.

Ali contacted his other sister to double check Odowaa’s itinerary.

“I looked at it and I saw it was the exact same flight that she was on,” he said. “I did not want to believe it was real but eventually I got a hold of the airline, which confirmed to me that she was on that flight. I called my mom to let her know and she was beyond devastated.”

Ali said Odowaa’s older daughter has been told what happened but he didn’t believe the younger child had been told what had happened.

The family is in contact with Foreign Affairs and is deciding their next steps, including whether to travel to the crash site.

