Nelly, TLC announce North American tour with Flo Rida, including 1 Canadian date

On Monday morning, it was revealed that a pair of unsuspecting nostalgia acts from the 1990s and early 2000s would be joining forces for an all-star North American concert tour.

That’s right: American rapper Nelly and the world-renowned R&B group TLC will embark on a 21-date tour this summer. They’ve also invited rapper Flo Rida as an exclusive opening act.

JUST IN: @Nelly_Mo, @OfficialTLC, and @official_flo are heading out on tour this summer and they're coming to @budweiserstage on August 7! Presales start 3/14 at 10am. Get more info here: https://t.co/Mtya3xETfl pic.twitter.com/fOsIWHvFDz — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) March 11, 2019

The untitled tour kicks off in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on July 23, while its grand finale takes place in Irvine, Calif., on Aug 31. Along the way, the R&B icons will play one Canadian show in Toronto on Aug. 7.

The tour was announced via Twitter by Nelly, 44, and TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, 48, during an appearance on BuzzFeed’s AM2DM show.

.@officialchilli and @Nelly_Mo announce a TLC, Nelly, and Flo Rida summer 2019 tour! pic.twitter.com/ksxTqVomk0 — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) March 11, 2019

Nelly was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of second-degree rape after a woman claimed he molested her on his tour bus. The rapper was released and not charged.

Shortly after, he was accused again of sexual abuse in 2018. Nelly has since denied these claims. He hinted at the possibility of a follow-up to 2013’s MO album, however the rapper has given no updates within the last year.

Since losing its third member, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez, to a tragic car crash in 2002, TLC has released only two albums, 3D (2002) and TLC (2017). The latter served as the group’s comeback and first release in nearly 15 years.

Meanwhile, Flo Rida promised his fans a new album in “early 2019” in an Instagram post last year. The 39-year-old released a single entitled Dancer last March.

Tickets for the untitled tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

Citi cardholders and artist fan club members are eligible to take part in an exclusive presale, which begins on March 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

North American summer tour dates

** Toronto date is bolded **

Jul 23 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Jul 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Jul 26 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Jul 27 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Jul 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 31 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug 1 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 3 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 7 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Aug 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug 9 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 11 — Boston, Mass. @ The Xfinity Center

Aug 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug 17 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug 20 — Rogers, Ariz. @ The Walmart AMP

Aug 22 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug 23 — Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 27 — El Paso, Tex. @ Don Haskins Center

Aug 30 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 31 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

* — Does not include Flo Rida

