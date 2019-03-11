College Royal returns to University of Guelph this weekend

The 95th annual College Royal open house returns to the University of Guelph this weekend.

The campus opens its doors every March for what’s become the largest university open house event in North America.

The event runs March 16-17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Along with plenty of tours and interactive displays, the university said there will be livestock and cat and dog shows.

There will also be pancake flipping, square dancing, tug of war and a logging competition.

“The event involving students, faculty and staff will showcase the many ways that U of G bridges farm and city life,” the university said in a post on its website.

College Royal has been a tradition at the university since 1925 and is a free event for the entire family.

More information can be found on College Royal’s website.

