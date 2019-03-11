Nate Schnarr hits 100 points, Guelph Storm lose twice over 3-in-3 weekend

It was a milestone weekend for Guelph Storm forward Nate Schnarr, who picked up his 100th point on the season.

It came on an assist during Guelph’s 7-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday.

The Arizona Coyotes prospect now has 68 helpers on the season, second only to Morgan Frost of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, who has 71.

Schnarr also picked up his 32nd goal of the year in the win.

The Storm scored four unanswered goals against the Attack in the third period from Cedric Ralph, Dmitri Samorukov, Nick Suzuki and Zack Terry.

Ty Collins and Fedor Gordeev also had goals, and Nico Daws made 20 saves in the win.

The Storm began their three-in-three weekend with a 5-3 loss to the Saginaw Spirit on Friday at the Sleeman Centre.

The Spirit broke out to a 3-0 lead, but Guelph made it interesting with goals from Isaac Ratcliffe and Liam Hawel late in the second.

A goal by Saginaw’s Ryan McLeod early in the third sealed the victory for the away team.

Samorukov also scored in the loss, and Anthony Popovich made 26 saves.

The Storm finished the weekend just as they started it.

In what’s anticipated to be a first-round matchup in the OHL playoffs, Guelph fell 5-2 to the Kitchener Rangers at the Sleeman Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Gordeev and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for the Storm.

Popovich made 26 saves in the loss.

A Storm/Rangers 1st round playoff matchup is pretty much a done deal. The loss yesterday means the Storm will finish 4th & Kitchener just needs one win or one Owen Sound loss to finish 5th — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) March 11, 2019

Guelph sits in fourth place in the OHL’s Western Conference with only three games remaining.

The Storm will host the London Knights on Wednesday before a home-and-home with the Erie Otters on Friday and Saturday to wrap up the 2018-19 season.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY.