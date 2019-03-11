Ontario government appoints Thomas Carrique as new OPP Commissioner

The government has appointed Thomas Carrique as the new OPP Commissioner of Ontario Provincial Police.

Carrique currently serves as Deputy Chief for the York Regional Police, where he spent 29 years with the force, working in a variety of fields including uniform patrol, criminal investigations, traffic, marine, public order and the administration and operations branches.

The move comes a week after Toronto police superintendent, Ron Taverner, withdrew his name from consideration for the position amid controversy surrounding his appointment.

The 72-year-old Taverner is a family friend of Premier Doug Ford, and his appointment set off accusations of political interference in the hiring process for the province’s top policing job. Taverner said his decision to withdraw stemmed from wanting to protect the integrity of the rank.

In a release on Monday, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Sylvia Jones expressed excitement over Carrique’s appointment.

“Deputy Chief Carrique’s extensive experience is important as the OPP works to tackle challenging files, such as human trafficking and the ongoing fight against guns and gangs,” Jones said.

The position as permanent commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police has been open since Nov. 2, 2018.

The government says Carrique will serve a three-year term which will begin on April 8, 2019.

