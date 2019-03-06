Ron Taverner withdraws from consideration for OPP Commissioner

Ron Taverner has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position of Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

In a short letter sent Thursday afternoon to the Community Safety Minister, Sylvia Jones, Taverner said the decision to withdraw stemmed from the controversy surrounding his appointment and to protect the integrity of the rank.

READ MORE: Brad Blair, who questioned appointment of Ron Taverner, fired as OPP deputy commissioner

“I believe the OPP requires new leadership and a change in culture at its most senior levels,” Taverner wrote. “The thousands of men and women who make up the front lines of the OPP deserve leadership that will put their concerns and well-being at the forefront of decision-making.

“It is only then that the OPP will truly serve and protect the public to the best of its ability.”

WATCH: Ron Taverner OPP commissioner appointment controversy continues

The 72-year-old Toronto police superintendent is a family friend of Premier Doug Ford, and his appointment set off accusations of political interference in the hiring process for the province’s top policing job.

Taverner, who had been in law enforcement for 51 years, said in the letter that he was grateful to have the confidence of the government and believed his experience and skills would have served the public in the best possible way.

The government says Interim Commissioner Gary Couture will remain in the position.

— With files from Canadian Press