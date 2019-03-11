Ottawa police ask public for help to identify robbery suspect

Ottawa police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery in the city’s south end.

Police say the incident occurred at a convenience store in the 1400-block of Walkley Road on Feb. 8.

At about 1:30 a.m., a man entered the convenience store and allegedly produced a knife and demanded money.

According to police, the suspect allegedly fled with cigarettes, lottery tickets and an undisclosed amount of money. There were no reports of injuries in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30s.

At the time of the alleged robbery, he was wearing a dark winter jacket, dark T-shirt, dark pants and dark tuque.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.