Calgarians ‘Walk In Her Shoes’ to support African women

On the heels of International Women’s Day, 400 Calgarians took steps on Sunday to help women a world apart.

Participants clocked thousands of steps around the Calgary Zoo for the fifth annual CARE Canada Walk In Her Shoes challenge to illustrate the average distance many women and girls in developing countries must walk for basic needs, such as food, water or firewood.

“They walk about 10,000 steps, and that’s about twice around the zoo,” said volunteer Kenzie Webber.

“Women in these countries don’t always have the opportunity to turn on the tap and get fresh water,” she said. “They have to travel the 10,000 steps to get food, water, nutrition for their family. And when they’re doing that, they’re not supporting their family financially or getting an education, so we’re trying to help them be more equal in their community.”

Money raised goes to CARE Canada, an international humanitarian organization that focuses on females and believes that “we cannot overcome poverty until all people have equal rights and opportunities.”

The event’s organizers said the funds raised will go towards improving the nutrition of women and children in Zambia.

“You really think of what we have, opening the fridge and there’s food,” Webber said. “If you think of what other people don’t have, I think that’s the most important connection: thinking what you have and what you can give back.”

Calgary’s walk included activities such as a basket carrying challenge and a kanga wrap challenge, which involved tying the garment that mothers in Zambia use to carry their babies.

WATCH: According to CARE Canada, women and girls in developing countries walk an average of six kilometres every day to collect clean water.